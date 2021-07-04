Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 2,312.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIX stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.31. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $550,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

