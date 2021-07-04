Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $16,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE:SKY opened at $54.55 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,458 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,246. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.