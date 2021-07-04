Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,009 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

OSTK stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

