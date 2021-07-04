Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,346 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IAA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

