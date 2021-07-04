Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,829 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flowserve by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Flowserve by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 134,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.32 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

