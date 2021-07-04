Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,486 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.