Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,758 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.