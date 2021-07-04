Citigroup Inc. Sells 83,970 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 328,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

