Cloudbric (CLBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $90,181.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.19 or 0.00801171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.21 or 0.08046374 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

