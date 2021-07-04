CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 19.6% in June

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 429,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,903. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

