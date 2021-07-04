CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 19.6% in June

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 429,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,903. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
