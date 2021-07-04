Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches Market Cap of $8.49 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $39,962.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00008670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00131214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00166741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,905.06 or 1.00055811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

