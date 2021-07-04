Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.