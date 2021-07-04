Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. 91,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.