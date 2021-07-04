Collateral Pay Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $133,902.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.24 or 1.00059179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,199 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

