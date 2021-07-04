Collective (CO2) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $148,059.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002740 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $244,802.53 and approximately $148,059.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.08 or 0.00796638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

