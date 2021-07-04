Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 184,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,885. The company has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

