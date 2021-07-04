Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. 40,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.17.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.
