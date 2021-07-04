Comparing INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

FirstService has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstService and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.76 $87.26 million $2.02 86.46 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.57 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FirstService and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17 INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $170.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than FirstService.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstService pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

FirstService beats INDUS Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

