Compound Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $443.07 or 0.01282285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 72.6% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $465.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,332,338 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.