CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CIX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,011. CompX International has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CompX International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

