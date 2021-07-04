Conflux Network (CFX) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $215.23 million and $8.23 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,982.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.02 or 0.06626265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.01504681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00412143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.35 or 0.00624183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00425970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00342599 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 850,932,322 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

