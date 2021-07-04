Content Neutrality Network (CNN) One Day Volume Hits $61,052.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $61,052.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

