Contrasting Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 19.35% 6.35% 2.13% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

92.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $15.58, indicating a potential downside of 19.01%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.82 $93.59 million $0.88 21.86 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats AFC Gamma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

