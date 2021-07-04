CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 150,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,087,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,234,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

