Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.74% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $79,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,318,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $28,136,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 627,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,349,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

