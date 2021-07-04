Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,976.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 40.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.07 or 0.00028197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $48,976.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00135877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00167242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.25 or 1.00378755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

