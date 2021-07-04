Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 1,833,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.