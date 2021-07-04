Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $55.15 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

