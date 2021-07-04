Cosmo Coin Price Up 2,565.7% Over Last Week (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 2,565.7% higher against the dollar. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $536,786.34 and approximately $3,203.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.19 or 0.00801171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.21 or 0.08046374 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.