Cosmos Market Cap Hits $2.66 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $140.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.21 or 0.00034369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.64 or 0.99962057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007785 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,394,368 coins and its circulating supply is 217,609,765 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

