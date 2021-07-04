COTI (COTI) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. COTI has a market capitalization of $95.14 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.69 or 1.00115121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.