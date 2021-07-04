Covalent (CQT) Reaches Market Cap of $23.62 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $23.62 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00045889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00135576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00167419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.38 or 1.00376702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

