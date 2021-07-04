Covesting Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $5,396.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00800689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.25 or 0.08042073 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

