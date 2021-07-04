COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $25,683.83 and $117.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00135276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00166966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,424.31 or 1.00014945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

