CPUchain (CPU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $128.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, CPUchain has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. CPUchain has a total market cap of $61,045.02 and approximately $128.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00131702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00166942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.01 or 0.99979180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 51,318,400 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

