Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

