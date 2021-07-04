Credit Suisse AG Buys 161,250 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of Range Resources worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

RRC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.