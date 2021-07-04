Credit Suisse AG Buys 22,209 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

