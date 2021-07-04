Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Popular worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.22. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.