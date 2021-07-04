Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $62.70 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

