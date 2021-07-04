Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

