Credit Suisse AG Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3,460.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $13,861,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47,164.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.