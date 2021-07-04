Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RS opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

