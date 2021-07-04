Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 551.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.48% of Magellan Health worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Magellan Health by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

