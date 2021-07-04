Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 10,230.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646,071 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.38% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $76,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

