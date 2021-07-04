Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG opened at $2.55 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.