Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,867 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

