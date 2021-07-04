Creditcoin Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00007782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $6.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.02 or 0.99977288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034334 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

