Critical Analysis: Renren (NYSE:RENN) vs. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renren and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 0 1 6 0 2.86

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $173.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Renren.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renren and Group 1 Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 15.36 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.27 $286.50 million $18.06 8.83

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive 3.20% 28.78% 8.06%

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Renren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

