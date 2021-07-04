Critical Review: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.21 Pangaea Logistics Solutions $382.90 million 0.58 $11.35 million $0.32 15.13

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 5.83% 9.25% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.10%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of February 8, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 18 ships. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

